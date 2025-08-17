New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday addressed the launch of the book "The Weight Loss Revolution - Weight Loss Drugs and How to Use Them" authored by eminent endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal along with Shivam Vij.

The event was graced by legendary cinema personality Sharmila Tagore and media baron Shobhana Bhartia.

He underlined that India, once called the diabetes capital of the world, is now also emerging as the obesity capital, ranking third globally in childhood obesity.

Jitendra Singh, in his address, highlighted the growing health challenge of obesity and related metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus, dyslipidaemia, hypertension, coronary heart disease, and fatty liver disease.

He pointed out that there is a sudden awakening across the country about these issues and cautioned against the unchecked spread of disinformation through unscientific diet charts and fad regimens.

Diet prescriptions, the Minister stressed, must always be guided by scientifically validated principles of quantity, quality, and distribution of food intake.

Emphasising the need for "Indian data for Indian patients", the Minister observed that central obesity--fat deposition around the abdomen--poses a more serious risk for Indians than Western populations.

"Sometimes a simple inch tape around the waist may be more meaningful than a fanciful BMI chart," he remarked. He also underscored the importance of lifestyle interventions, referring to Indian studies that show regular yoga practice can reduce the incidence of type-2 diabetes by up to 40 per cent. He urged for greater integration of lifestyle modification, modern medicine, and traditional practices to provide holistic solutions.

On the subject of emerging weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, Jitendra Singh advised caution, noting that while global experience may be encouraging, clinical outcomes often take decades to manifest. Drawing a parallel with the refined oils episode in India, he said hasty conclusions could be misleading.

Concluding his address, Jitendra Singh called for prevention-driven strategies, particularly in view of India's young demographic. With more than 70 per cent of the population below the age of 40, he stressed that the country cannot afford to let its potential be compromised by lifestyle diseases, and therefore, prevention must remain the mainstay of all future health programs.

Quoting Mark Twain, Singh remarked that "economics is too serious a subject to be left to an economist," adding that in the same way, diabetes and obesity are too serious to be left only to a Diabetologist. He emphasised that unless there is mass awareness, optimum outcomes in tackling these lifestyle diseases cannot be achieved.

The Minister also praised Dr Ambrish Mithal for producing a timely and authoritative book which, he said, will not only serve as a valuable guide for medical professionals but will also help the public sift through fact and misinformation in an age dominated by social media and quick fixes. (ANI)

