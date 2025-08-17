Chennai, August 17: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Sunday expressed gratitude to Superstar Rajinikanth for his affectionate words and blessings, saying he would cherish them in his heart with the deepest respect and gratitude.

Responding to Rajinikanth's tweet to him earlier in the day, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "Respected Sir and Big Brother, Thiru @rajinikanth Avl, I am truly grateful for your affectionate words and blessings. I cherish them in my heart with the deepest respect and gratitude. May your path of enlightenment continues with glory, success and good health." Rajinikanth’s 50 Years in Films: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and Others Congratulate Thalaiva.

Rajinikanth on Sunday had thanked Pawan Kalyan for his wishes to him on the occasion of completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. The Superstar had thanked Pawan Kalyan saying, "Deeply honored and overwhelmed by your kind wishes, respected Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, my dear brother and political Thoofan @PawanKalyan garu Thank you from the bottom of my heart. God bless. 🙏 @APDeputyCMO". ‘Coolie’: Makers Debut Stylish New Title Card for Rajinikanth Marking Tamil Superstar’s 50 Years in Cinema; Video of Theatre Response Goes Viral – WATCH.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, a number of people cutting across various industries and sections had congratulated Rajinikanth on his phenomenal achievement. Rajinikanth, in a statement to express his gratitude to everyone who had greeted him, had said, "Happy 79th Independence Day to all of you. My heartfelt thanks go to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendiran, my friend Annamalai, madam Sasikala, Dhinakaran, madam Premalatha and to other friends in politics who complimented me on my 50-year journey in the film industry."

The actor also expressed his gratitude to all his film industry friends including Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Ilaiyaraaja. More importantly, he thanked his fans saying, "I also express my heartfelt thanks to my fans, who are the Gods who make me live."

