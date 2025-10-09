New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, addressed the 19th edition of FICCI HEAL 2025 on Thursday at FICCI Federation House, New Delhi.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the two-day conference, organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and NITI Aayog, is being held under the theme "Care@25 - Defining Moments in Healthcare."

Delivering the keynote address, Union Minister Nadda highlighted the significant transformation witnessed in India's health sector over the past 25 years, underscoring the government's steadfast commitment to ensuring accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare for all.

In his address, Union Minister recalled that in 2017, the Government of India initiated a new era in healthcare reform, aimed at building a comprehensive and holistic health system that ensures continuum of care -- from preventive to promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative services. He stated that, " For ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare, the Government has established 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) across the country, which serve as the first point of contact for citizens, thereby expanding the base of healthcare delivery."

Referring to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, the Union Health Minister highlighted that institutional deliveries in India have risen to 89%, up from 79%, owing to the dedicated efforts of ASHA workers and frontline health personnel.

Highlighting India's progress across key health indicators, the Union Health Minister stated that, as per the Sample Registration System (SRS), the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined from 130 to 88 per lakh live births, while the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has reduced from 39 to 27 per thousand live births, reflecting steady progress in maternal and child health. The Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) has shown a 42% decline, outpacing the global average decline of 14%, and the Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) has decreased by 39%, compared to a global reduction of 11%, underscoring India's rapid gains in newborn survival.

Furthermore, Union Health Minister highlighted that, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data, the incidence of Tuberculosis (TB) in India has declined by 17.7%, which is more than double the global average decline of 8.3%. Citing a Lancet report, he added that treatment initiation for TB now begins within 10 to 15 days of diagnosis, reflecting substantial improvement in early detection, care, and case management.

The Minister reiterated the government's focus on financial protection and affordability in healthcare. He informed that under the proposed GST 2.0 framework, the government has taken a progressive step towards 0% GST on health insurance, aimed at improving affordability and expanding coverage for citizens.

During the Occasion, Union Minister Nadda formally released several important knowledge papers aimed at advancing policy, innovation, and quality in India's healthcare sector. The papers include the 'FICCI-EY Report: True Accountable Care - Advancing Quality and Viability in Indian Healthcare', which highlights strategies to strengthen accountability and efficiency across healthcare delivery; 'the FICCI Paper: Unlocking the Longevity Dividend - Active and Healthy Ageing in India', outlining measures to promote health and wellness among India's ageing population; and 'the FICCI-KPMG Paper: AI in Healthcare - Reimagine Care in AI-driven Transformation', which explores the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in improving healthcare outcomes and enhancing patient experience.

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI, Harsh Mahajan, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Founder and Chairman, Rajji Mehdwan, Managing Director & CEO - India & Neighboring Markets, Roche Pharma, Varun Khanna, Co-Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and MD, Dan Vahdat, Founder and CEO, Huma Therapeutics were also present at the event. (ANI)

