New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Several Union Ministers, including JP Nadda, Prataprao Jadhav and Murlidhar Mohol, paid tribute to freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at the Central Hall of Constitution House in New Delhi.

They were joined by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

"Paid floral tribute in the Central Hall of Constitution House on the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter and ardent nationalist Shri Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji. Swatantryaveer Savarkar Ji united revolutionaries in India and abroad for the independence of India. He endured harsh tortures while in jail, but kept the goal of national independence paramount. His thoughts and dedication towards the land of India will always be respected," the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.

Earlier, paying tribute to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him "a true son of Mother India".

Hailing Veer Savarkar's contribution to India's freedom movement, PM Modi said the nation will not forget his indomitable courage and struggle. He said that Savarkar's sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to guide the creation of a developed India.

"Respectful tributes to Veer Savarkar ji, a true son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. Even the harshest tortures of the foreign government could not shake his devotion towards the motherland. The grateful nation can never forget the saga of his indomitable courage and struggle in the freedom movement. His sacrifice and dedication for the country will continue to be a guide in the creation of a developed India", PM Modi wrote in his 'X' post.

Other than PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to Veer Savarkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

In his 'X' post, Amit Shah believed that Veer Savarkar devoted his whole life towards freeing the Indian society from the "scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity."

"Swatantryaveer Savarkar ji, who crossed the pinnacle of courage and restraint for the freedom of the motherland, made an unforgettable contribution in making national interest an all-India consciousness. Savarkar ji, who made the freedom struggle of 1857 historic with his writings, could not be shaken by the harsh tortures of the British. On his birth anniversary, on behalf of the grateful nation, we offer our heartfelt tributes to Veer Savarkar Ji, who devoted his whole life to freeing the Indian society from the scourge of untouchability and binding it in a strong thread of unity", the 'X' post said.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Nashik. Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer and was popularly known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He was greatly influenced by the Nationalist leader, Lokmanya Tilak. He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom.

He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.

The British colonial authorities outlawed one of his works, 'The Indian War of Independence', which was about the 1857 'Sepoy Mutiny' or the First War of Independence. (ANI)

