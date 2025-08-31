Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda offered prayers at the Chandralok Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai on Sunday.

Nadda expressed happiness over the occasion, mentioning that it was his "good fortune" to visit Mumbai during the Ganesh Utsav.

He said that Bal Gangadhar Tilak inspired people to bring Lord Ganpati to homes which also proved to be an inspirational moment during the freedom struggle.

"I have had the good fortune to come to Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Utsav, and today I also have the good fortune to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'. Lord Ganesha bestows wisdom upon us and removes obstacles... Bal Gangadhar Tilak inspired bringing Lord Ganesha from homes to public places for worship, which proved to be an inspirational movement during the freedom struggle," Nadda told reporters..

The Union Minister stated that he prayed for the well-being of the nation and achieved the goal of becoming 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"Today, I have wished that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, as we strive to move towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Viksit Bharat'..., in which Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, removes all obstacles and gives us people full strength so that we can accomplish this task," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun across the country from August 27.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.

The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

