New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday chaired a stakeholders' meeting under the Sanchar Saathi initiative, along with Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Dr Neeraj Mittal, to strengthen action against telecom-related cyber frauds. The meeting focused on enhancing public awareness, implementing preventive measures, and promoting Jan-Bhagidari through citizen participation.

Sanchar Saathi, a citizen-centric digital safety platform, integrates advanced tools such as the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) for blocking lost or stolen phones, the Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP), AI-powered systems like ASTR (Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition Technology) for identifying fake connections, and the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) to detect and prevent financial fraud.

The initiative has recorded significant achievements in securing India's telecom ecosystem. Over 82 lakh fake mobile connections have been disconnected, and more than 35 lakh lost or stolen mobile phones have been blocked so far. Within 24 hours of deployment, the system also prevented 1.35 crore spoofed international calls, achieving a 97 per cent reduction in such calls.

The Sanchar Saathi portal has received over 16 crore visits and records an average daily engagement of 2 lakh users. With inputs from citizens, AI-based tools, and stakeholders, more than 4.7 crore mobile connections have been disconnected.

In addition, the platform has facilitated the blocking of 5.1 lakh mobile handsets, disengagement of 24.46 lakh WhatsApp accounts, and blacklisting of 20,000 bulk SMS senders involved in fraudulent activities.

Under the CEIR system of Sanchar Saathi, 35.49 lakh lost or stolen devices have been blocked, 21.57 lakh traced, and 5.19 lakh recovered. Today, Sanchar Saathi has onboarded 620 organisations, including central agencies, state police forces, telecom service providers (TSPs), and GSTN, forming a strong collaborative network to counter telecom fraud and cyber threats across the country.

As part of the initiative's expansion, the Union Minister launched the Sanchar Saathi mobile application in Hindi and 21 regional languages to enhance accessibility. Originally launched in January 2025, the app allows users to report suspicious communications, block or trace lost/stolen phones, and check for unauthorised mobile connections. It is now available on Android and iOS platforms and has crossed 46 lakh downloads.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders from law enforcement agencies, telecom operators, financial institutions, and civil society. Participants included Shikha Goel (Head, Telangana Cyber Security Bureau), Sanjeev Kumar Sharma (DDG, Digital Intelligence Unit), Rajesh Kumar (CEO, I4C), Pushpamitra Sahu (CGM, RBI), Shivnath Thukral (Head of Public Policy, PhonePe), and M. Paramasivam (ED, PNB), along with senior officials from C-DOT, RPF, and the Department of Telecommunications.

Citizens from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also shared their experiences with the Sanchar Saathi initiatives, expressing appreciation for its growing efficiency and real-time redressal capabilities. They recounted how they were able to retrieve their stolen handsets swiftly using the platform.

Sujit Beck, a citizen cyber warrior, shared how he has helped disconnect thousands of fraudulent mobile connections through Sanchar Saathi and helped people, especially the elderly, through awareness initiatives and swift action against cyber fraud.

Sanchar Saathi continues to evolve as a powerful, inclusive platform that empowers citizens to stay safe from telecom fraud and contributes significantly to India's cyber resilience. The expansion of the app into regional languages marks a significant step toward ensuring digital safety for all. (ANI)

