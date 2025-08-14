New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): As the nation prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, along with Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian, held an interactive session with Special Guests of Independence Day Ceremony-2025.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, one hundred trainees, who are being trained in various modern skills under the PM VIKAS Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, were invited as Special Guests of Independence Day Ceremony-2025. These hundred trainees are being trained with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) as the implementing partner.

These special guests interacted with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and George Kurian.

The Minister(s) praised the dedication and interest of the youth participating under the scheme and highlighted that empowering our youth with skills is empowering the nation itself and reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to leaving no community behind in India's journey of growth.

These special guests will attend the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony tomorrow at the Red Fort - a moment meant to inspire them to carry forward the spirit of India's progress.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs had allocated a project to DSGMC with a target of 31,600 candidates, including 29,600 candidates for skill training and 2,000 candidates for educational support in March 2025. As part of the project, candidates are being trained in industry-aligned job roles that cater to emerging workforce demands, such as AI Data Scientist, Telecom Technician (5G), Technical Artist (AR-VR), Graphic Designer, and Solar PV Installer, among others.

During the interaction, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also announced that the Ministry will implement similar focused skilling initiatives in areas with concentration of minority population across the country with the objective of strengthening livelihoods, promoting self-reliance, and enabling national integration, particularly in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

