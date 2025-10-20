Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Minister L Murugan on Monday celebrated Diwali at his residence in Koyambedu and extended greetings to the people, urging them to support locally made products and promote traditional Indian craftsmanship.

"Please use locally produced products like khadi. I too wear dhoti and shirt produced by our local weavers," Murugan, who is Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting & Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, told reporters.

The Union Minister slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, saying he has not greeted people on Diwali.

"Every year, we expect the Chief Minister to wish people for the Hindu festival Diwali. He may be a DMK president, but as the CM of the state, he should wish the people," Murugan said.

He said people of the state will defeat DMK in 2026 election.

Meanwhile, the devotees thronged Malaikottai Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli to offer prayers to Lord Vinayagar on the occasion of Diwali.

People across the country are celebrating Diwali, a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

