New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) observed its 31st Foundation Day on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The occasion was attended by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, as the Chief Guest and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was present as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, the Manohar Lal highlighted the significant role that Delhi Metro plays in the daily life of the common citizen in Delhi. He emphasized that easy, reliable, and safe mobility is the fundamental right of every citizen, and that urban transport systems like the Delhi Metro have become an indispensable part of urban living,accordfing to a release Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Looking ahead, Manohar Lal underlined that by 2047, nearly 50 per cent of India's population will reside in urban areas, making it imperative to plan and strengthen urban mobility infrastructure today. He shared a visionary idea of adding cargo compartments to metro trains, enabling small businessmen, vendors, and hawkers to seamlessly transport their goods across the city -- a step that would save time, reduce energy consumption, and enhance business efficiency for the urban working class.

Furthermore, Manohar Lal emphasized the need to integrate green and renewable energy solutions in metro operations, aligning with the nation's sustainable development goals. He reiterated that metro systems will be the lifeline of every city in India, and their continued expansion and modernization is key to building smart, inclusive, and future-ready urban centers.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Katikithala Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman, DMRC; Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, GNCTD; and Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC.

During the programme, DMRC's Annual Awards were presented to individuals and teams for their exemplary contributions to the organization.

The recognitions included: Metro Woman of the Year: Ms. Preeti, Senior Station Controller/Train Operator. Metro Man of the Year: Suresh Pawar, Senior Station Manager/Line Supervisor. Best Metro Station: Karol Bagh Metro Station. Best Metro Depot: Kalindi Kunj Depot. Rajbhasha Puruskar: Anjali, Senior Customer Relations Assistant

A special award was also presented to the Metro Adventure Club (MAC) team for its year long activities promoting team spirit and bonding among DMRC employees. the release added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also congratulated Delhi Metro on the occasion. "The place that Delhi Metro has made in the hearts of the people, it is indeed nothing less than the lifeline.

There is a 'feel good factor' when a passenger enters the Delhi Metro. They keep it clean, and they follow the rules as well. There has been a behavioural change," she said during her address.

The event was a time to reflect at how far Delhi Metro has come and to appreciate the hard work of everyone who has been part of this journey. It was also a reminder of DMRC's continued focus on providing safe, dependable, and eco-friendly travel to the people of Delhi and the surrounding areas. (ANI)

