New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar and the Asian Development Bank President, Mr. Masato Kanda met today at Shram Shakti Bhawan to discuss ADB's unflagging support and investment in the Indian Urbanisation, said a release from the Ministry of Power.

According to the release, the meeting emphasised ADB's past support extended to various developing sectors and highlighted potential areas of investment to achieve the glorious vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

Union Minister Lal and President Kanda discussed a range of issues, addressing India's development in Mass Transit Systems, Inclusive Housing, Urban Sanitation and Infrastructure, Urban Governance and Reforms, among other topics. The Hon'ble Minister shed light on the expanse of the development boom experienced by the mobility sector, as successful models of Multi-Modal Transit Systems are being deployed and scaled up throughout the country.

According to the release, the Minister emphasised the significant progress made under key flagship missions such as Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, and PMAY-Urban, and underscored the opportunity for ADB to align its investments with India's urban development agenda to advance the shared vision of creating sustainable, inclusive, and connected cities.

ADB's President, Kanda, congratulated India for the steadfast growth witnessed in the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) and called the progress impressive. He also commended on how the Rail Network tactfully managed air pollution, transportation and social challenges, and how it is a matter of immense pride to be associated with the project. Continuing on this pattern of growth, the President advised how such efforts can be amplified by using integrated planning and holistic development, ensuring the involvement of private players equipped to deploy innovation on the ground for path-breaking results.

As per the release, both officials discussed the importance of the Urban Challenge Fund being forward-looking in its design, with strong support from municipal corporations to improve the bankability of projects. The Minister appreciated ADB's collaboration in developing knowledge frameworks aligned with the priorities outlined in the Union Budget 2025-26.

The Fund envisions cities as Growth Hubs, serving as blueprints for transforming water, sanitation, and waste services in 100 Indian cities. The Minister also expressed interest in ADB initiating demonstration projects that could serve as lighthouse models for future urban development. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, with an expression of appreciation for ADB's partnership and commitment. (ANI)

