New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Union Minister JP Nadda will visit Odisha on April 11 for a two-day trip, during which he will launch several public welfare schemes and attend various programs.

On Friday, Nadda will launch the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (AB-PMJAY) at Balijatra Ground in Cuttack at around 2:30 pm.

Then, at approximately 4:40 pm, the Union Minister will inaugurate a new building at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Postgraduate Institute of Paediatrics in Cuttack.

Earlier, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributed Ayushman Cards to beneficiaries in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda targeted previous Aam Aadmi Party government and said that Delhi was going through a dark chapter for seven years when 30 lakh families and 6 lakh people were deprived of their right to Ayushman for seven years.

"You should be compelled to think about how your rights are violated when a poor government is in power; and that when a good government comes to power, you get your rights within 50 days. Three states had refused to implement Ayushman. First was Odisha, where the prior government lost power, and then the lotus bloomed. The same happened in Delhi. Now, only West Bengal is left, where also the lotus will bloom, and the current government will lose power," Nadda said.

"You (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that (the BJP) will have to be reborn to (form a government in Delhi). But we accomplished it in this life only. Then Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj went to the Supreme Court and said that they would not let Ayushman be implemented in Delhi. All of you should take a vow that you will not let such a government be formed in Delhi ever again," the Union Health Minister said.

Nadda also paid tribute to founders of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerji and Deendayal Updhyaya at the BJP headquarters in the national capital as he arrived to attend a workshop on the newly amended Waqf Act.

The workshop was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to approach the Muslim community across the country and explain to them about the provisions of the legislation and resolve their doubts. (ANI)

