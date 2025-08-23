Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday announced various road projects for Madhya Pradesh, including the construction of the Greenfield Highway between Bhopal and Jabalpur and the Tiger Corridor in the state.

Gadkari made the announcement while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of nine road projects covering 174 kilometres, with a total investment of over Rs 4,250 crore with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Jabalpur on Saturday. Among these projects, the state's largest flyover Damoh Naka-Ranitall-Madanmahal-Medical Road Flyover, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1200 crores.

According to the release, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced road development projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh. These include the construction of the Satna-Chitrakoot 4-lane road, Rewa-Sidhi 4-lane road, Gwalior-Bhind 4-lane road, Ujjain-Jhalawar route, the Badnawar-Timarni road, the Bamitha-Panna-Satna 4-lane road, the Khandwa-Betul 4-lane road, Indore's 6-lane Eastern Bypass, etc.

The Union Minister also announced road projects worth Rs 15,000 crore for Jabalpur. A 150 km six-lane widening project from Jabalpur to Mandla up to the Chhattisgarh border will be carried out at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore and will begin within six months. Similarly, the four-lane widening of the Seoni-Chhindwara-Savner road, costing Rs 2,500 crore, will also start in the next six months. The 108 km Khargone-Deshgaon-Julwaniya road will be widened to four lanes at a cost of Rs. 2,300 crore, while approval has also been granted for upgrading the Betul-Parsawada two-lane road up to the Maharashtra border. In addition, a road will be built to improve connectivity between Balaghat and Mandla.

Additionally, he said that a dedicated Tiger Corridor would also be developed in Madhya Pradesh. The Jabalpur-Bandhavgarh four-lane road, earlier estimated at Rs. 4,600 crore, has now been expanded to Rs. 5,500 crore. The corridor will connect Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Pench Tiger Reserves, boosting tourism, economic growth, and employment opportunities in the state.

Gadkari further informed that a new road and flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 510 crore in Ujjain, while a Rs 96 crore road will be built between Ashoknagar and Vidisha. Additionally, a bridge will be built to improve connectivity to the Kalbhairav Temple in Ujjain.

The Union Minister also announced that a new 255 km Greenfield Highway between Bhopal and Jabalpur, costing Rs 15,000 crore, will be constructed. The DPR (Detailed Project Report) will be completed by December, and once land acquisition is done, construction will begin in April-May 2026. A 220 km four-lane high-speed corridor from Lakhnadoun to Raipur will be built at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore, connecting to the Raipur-Visakhapatnam Corridor, thereby linking Madhya Pradesh directly to the Visakhapatnam Port. Approval has also been granted for the 160 km Indore-Bhopal Greenfield Corridor, estimated at Rs 12,000 crore.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the destiny of a nation is shaped by the strength of its roads. He expressed gratitude that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the responsibility of road infrastructure construction and expansion in the country rests with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

CM Yadav highlighted that Minister Gadkari fulfilled the aspirations of public representatives and residents across most regions of Madhya Pradesh, including Mahakaushal, with regard to road network development. On behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, he extended gratitude to Gadkari for the road infrastructure projects gifted to the state. (ANI)

