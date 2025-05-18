New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a fire that broke out at a building near Gulzar House in Hyderabad earlier this morning.

In a post on X, Singh said that he was "extremely saddened" by the fire mishap in Hyderabad.

Also Read | ISRO's Ex-Chairman S Somnath Says Setbacks Have Served To Refine Team's Scientific Rigour Amid EOS-09 Launch Failure Due to PSLV-C61 Technical Malfunction.

"Extremely saddened by the fire mishap in Hyderabad. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for the injured," Singh said.

https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/1923995185517822408

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

According to the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence, 17 people died in the fire that broke out in a building at the Gulzar House near Charminar in Hyderabad early this morning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in the fire at a building at Hyderabad's Gulzar House early this morning.

The PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the mishap from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the fire mishap near Gulzar House in the Old City of Hyderabad.

The CM spoke to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar about the fire incident on the phone and ordered to intensify rescue operations. He also inquired about the steps being taken for rescue and relief operations by the Police and Fire Service wings.

He instructed the top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident; the Chief Minister issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President KT Rama Rao also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a post on X, Rao wrote that the BRS team would be available for any help.

"Extremely shocked and pained!! Details emerging out of the Gulzar House fire tragedy in Old City are very sad. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.Hoping and praying that this fire will be contained very soon. The BRS team will be available for anything that you may need," the post reads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)