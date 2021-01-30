Udhampur (JK), Jan 30 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday reviewed the ongoing work on the Devika river rejuvenation project here in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Singh, the Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, visited ghats along the river and assessed the work executed so far, they said.

The work on the Rs 186.74-crore project under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) started in March 2019 and was scheduled to be completed in two years.

The project includes the construction of three sewage treatment plants of 8 MLD, 4 MLD and 1.6 MLD capacity, sewerage network of 129.27 km, development of two cremation ghats, protection fencing and landscaping, small hydropower plants and three solar power plants.

On completion of the project, the rivers will see reduction in pollution and improvement in water quality.

Singh had earlier said the project would be completed by the end of 2021.

After visiting the project site, the Union minister held a review meeting with various agencies involved in the project.

Referring to the March 2021 deadline for the completion of the project, Singh said due to the time loss in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is understandable that the work will get delayed. However, the entire project should be completed before the end of 2021, he said.

Under the project, bathing ghats on the banks of the Devika river will be developed, encroachments will be removed, natural water bodies will be restored and catchment areas will be developed.

