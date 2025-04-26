Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rozgar Mela in Guwahati.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the newly appointed candidates, calling on them to work with full commitment to build a new and strong India, towards achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Pregnant Woman Among 4 Killed as Speeding Ambulance Overturns While Attempting to Overtake Truck in Mirzapur.

Addressing the gathering at Kar Bhawan in Guwahati, the Union Minister said," Today, as you join the esteemed workforce of India through your merit, talent and hard work, I extend heartfelt congratulations to you and your families.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's visionary leadership, India has embarked on an era of rapid development, earning global recognition. As soldiers of progress, you must serve the nation with devotion and pride. Together, let us safeguard our culture, uphold our dignity, and strengthen our nation to face any challenge fearlessly, with our heads held high."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Houses Razed, Hundreds Detained in Massive Crackdown in Valley Post Pahalgam Massacre.

Sarbananda Sonowal also handed over appointment letters during the event today. As many as 207 successful candidates received their appointment letters here today to different organisations of the Union Government.

Some of the organisations are the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL), Central Water Commission (CWC), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and Department of Posts.

Echoing Prime Minister Modi's slogan "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (Together with all, development for all), Sonowal said, "Each appointment letter you receive today is a symbol of trust that India places in its youth. As we aim to become the world's leading economic power in the next 25 years, your role becomes crucial. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's policies of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', we must move forward united. With discipline, dedication, and a deep sense of service, let us work to transform India into a stronger, prouder nation that stands tall on the world stage." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)