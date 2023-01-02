Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the New Year, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal distributed books to children and wished them the best during the year.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, who spent the new year's day with the children of Prerna Children Home at Dibrugarh today, said, "The brightness and hopefulness in the eyes of the children is the true reflection of the novelty. They are the future of our country. Let their dreams take wings to reach the destination of reality. The simplicity and sincerity of the children have touched my heart. I wish them all the very best to explore newer possibilities."

Sonowal on this occasion distributed books to the children and wished them the best in the ensuing year.

The children also enthralled the audience, including Sonowal, with their varied performances on the stage.

The Union Minister was accompanied by the MLA of Dibrugarh, Prasanta Phukan, and other officials of the Dibrugarh Development Authority. (ANI)

