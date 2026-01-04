Tinsukia (Assam) [India], January 4 (ANI): Union Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reaffirmed the media's indispensable role as the fourth pillar of democracy, describing journalists as the vigilant sentinels of society and the authentic voice of the people.

Addressing the 17th Central Mid-Term Conference of the Assam Press Correspondents' Union (APCU) here, Sonowal said the press has a critical responsibility to safeguard freedom of expression and strengthen democratic values in a rapidly evolving information landscape.

"The role of the media as society's conscious watchdog is immeasurable. As the voice of the people, journalists have consistently worked to protect freedom of speech and ensure accountability," Sonowal said.

Highlighting the need for responsible journalism, he urged media professionals to prioritise truth, credibility and ethical reporting, and to resist misinformation and sensationalism. Sonowal said journalism must act as a bridge between the government and the people, amplifying public concerns while promoting social harmony.

Sonowal also stressed the importance of coordination, dialogue and consensus-building, noting that the media can play a decisive role in strengthening society through constructive engagement rather than conflict.

"The evolving challenges faced by journalists demand continuous capacity building, professional integrity and adaptation to new technologies, while remaining firmly rooted in public interest journalism," Sonowal said.

MLAs Sanjay Kishan and Bolin Chetia, along with senior journalists and other dignitaries, attended the event.

On Saturday at the Makum LAC, Sonowal attended a programme to lay the foundation stone, inaugurate various welfare schemes, and interact with beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's flagship welfare programmes.

Sonowal also engaged with local entrepreneurs, acknowledging their contributions to the local economy's growth.

"Under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, development has reached the last mile, ensuring that welfare schemes directly empower beneficiaries and strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship. This inclusive approach has transformed governance into a people-centric model that drives both social upliftment and economic growth," Sonowal said.

At Panitola, Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed Senior Citizens' Office Bhawan, built under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

The facility, developed for Rs 15 lakh in the 2024-25 financial year, is designed to strengthen institutional support for senior citizens.

Sonowal said such infrastructure reflects the government's commitment to inclusive development, ensuring dignity, accessibility and community engagement for the elderly at the grassroots level.

Makum Municipal Board Chairperson Archana Saikia, Vice Principal of Makum College, Papori Baruah, Ashim Hazarika, Chairman of the Dibrugarh Development Authority, Pulak Gohain, Chairman of the Assam State Housing Board, Kushakanta Bora, district president of BJP Tinsukia, along with Lakhinath Koch, Jeuti Moran, Giraj Baruah and Rukmini Patar, were among those present at the programme. (ANI)

