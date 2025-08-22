Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday gifted a new tractor to a young man from Lilwara village in flood-hit Shivpuri district after his tractor got damaged while saving villagers from flood water.

Minister Scindia visited his constituency on Wednesday evening (August 21) to take stock of relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas. During his interaction with residents in Lilwara, he learnt about a local young man, Giriraj, who risked his life to rescue several villagers trapped in floodwaters using his tractor.

Giriraj rescued the villagers from the flood-affected areas to safe places without caring about his life or his tractor. While serving continuously, his tractor got stuck in the deep and stopped, and its engine also got destroyed.

Upon hearing about this, the Union Minister praised his courage and announced on the spot that he would provide him with a new tractor. By the next morning, the Union minister personally handed over the tractor to Giriraj.

Union Minister Scindia also honoured Giriraj on Wednesday in his village and stated while addressing the gathering on the occasion, pointing towards Giriraj's mother, "Now he is not just your son, but mine as well."

"The courage and spirit of service of people like Giriraj is an inspiration for the entire society. He is not just the pride of his village, but of the entire region," Scindia said.

Additionally, the Union Minister stated in a post on X, "Always devoted to our people. This son Giriraj from Lilwara village in Shivpuri stands as a living example of courage in times of disaster. Any gift would be too small for this brave son who helped others without thinking of himself amid the floods. But to honor his courage and compensate for the loss he suffered, I fulfilled my promise and presented him with a tractor within 12 hours."

He further emphasised in the post that selfless warriors like Giriraj are the true source of inspiration in his path of public service. (ANI)

