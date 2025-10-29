New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, participated in three High-Level Task Force (HLTF) meetings on October 27, 2025, the Ministry of Development of North-East Region said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region had constituted Eight High-Level Task Forces, each headed by one of the Chief Ministers of the NE State along, with Union Minister of DoNER and three Chief Ministers of other NE States as members.

The initiative emerged from a consensus reached during the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), held on December 21, 2024, at Agartala. These task forces are fostering inter-state collaboration, enabling policy alignment, and ensuring that development efforts are regionally integrated rather than state-bound.

Pu Lalduhoma, Chief Minister of Mizoram, chaired the meeting of HLTF on North East Economic Corridor, with participation of Preston Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister, Meghalaya; Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister, Industries & Commerce, Act East Policy, EF&CC, Assam; and Puneet Kumar Goel, Chief Secretary, Manipur. During the meeting, a comprehensive roadmap for addressing critical challenges in economic infrastructure and strategic interventions across short, medium and long-term horizons was presented. Development of road and railway networks, air connectivity, inland waterways, energy infrastructure, digital connectivity, trade corridors and border trade infrastructure were emphasized.

Valuable inputs were provided by HLTF member states i.e. Meghalaya, Assam, and Manipur. The Union Minister appreciated the depth of the presentation and asked the Mizoram Government to submit the final report of HLTF after incorporating the feedback received.

The meeting of HLTF on Tourism was chaired by Conrad Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism & Culture, also participated in the meeting, besides the Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang.

Sangma presented a preliminary report on the recommendations of HLTF. He highlighted the key findings, challenges and recommendations for the development of tourism in the NER. The Union Minister of DoNER suggested the development of world-class tourist circuits in the North-Eastern Region. He also emphasised a bottom-up approach to devise an action plan for the development of tourism in the North Eastern Region and a vision plan to attract tourists from the neighbouring countries.

The Union Minister for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism highlighted the promotional activities as well as tourism infrastructure development undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism in the North Eastern Region. He also emphasised that tourism is a key driver of economic development in the region. (ANI)

