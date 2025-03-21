Bhubaneswar, Mar 21 (PTI) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday called upon writers and individuals associated with literary activities to stop the prevailing "intellectual pollution" that poses a danger to India's rich culture and tradition.

Shekhawat made these remarks while addressing the 11th Kalinga Literary Festival in the presence of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Ms. Ina H. Krisnamurthi, ambassador of Indonesia, Padma Vibhushan Sudarshan Sahoo, and K. Sreenivasarao, secretary of Sahitya Akademi.

Also Read | 'Wife Wants INR 5,000 a Day To Live With Me': Bengaluru Software Engineer Claims Wife Demands Money for Intimacy, Files Police Complaint.

Addressing the festival as the chief guest, Shekhawat said, "There is a systematic attack on India's culture and tradition. The writers and individuals associated with literary activities have the potential to stop this because they can ignite the people's minds and save the country's rich culture."

Noting that India has been undergoing a transformation since 2024, the Union Minister said, "The people who have the potential to ignite minds and create consciousness among the masses have a great responsibility in contributing to the transformation of the country. They are certainly writers and literary activists."

Also Read | Howrah Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Factory in Dhulgarh, 15 Fire Engines Deployed (Watch Videos).

He also pointed out that external forces continue to destroy India's centuries-old intellectual properties.

He emphasised, "The present generation has forgotten the sacrifices of our forefathers. Though significant change has occurred during the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is still a lot to do for saving the country's rich culture and tradition."

The minister also highlighted the contribution of Odisha writers to nation-building, naming some, including Vyasakabi Fakirmohan Senapati, and current-day writer Prativa Ray.

Governor Kambhampati said, "Language is not just a tool for communication but a bridge that connects people and carries culture."

He further emphasised that India's linguistic diversity reflects its rich cultural heritage. "Indian civilization has always upheld intellectual freedom and celebrated cultural pluralism," he added.

He also added, "Literature's role is beyond artistic expression, as it is a force that shapes societies, fosters empathy, and inspires change."

"In an era dominated by technology and artificial intelligence, literary festivals like Kalinga reaffirm the importance of human imagination and the written word. Literature is not just about words on a page but about ideas that transform lives and societies," the governor said.

Indonesia's ambassador to India, Ina H. Krisnamurthi, said, "Indonesia is truly honoured to be the partner of this festival."

She mentioned that her country has a long history of friendship with India, saying, "We share an old and millennial friendship with Odisha as ancient Kalinga had rich business links with Indonesia. The Kalinga King had sent 20,000 Odia people to Java, Sumatra, Bali, and other places in Indonesia."

This year's Kalinga Literary Award was bestowed upon legendary Hindi writer Mamata Kalia, acclaimed translator and academic Professor Jatindra Kumar Nayak, while the Kalinga International Literary Award was given to Sanskrit scholar Dr. Srinuruddhs Dash and Dr. Mamata Mishra.

The Kalinga Literary Award (Youth) was given to popular Nepali writer Buddhisagar.

Kalinga Literary Festival CEO and Patron Ashok Kumar Bal gave the welcome address, while Festival Founder Director Rashmi Ranjan Parida presented an overview of the programmes for the next three days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)