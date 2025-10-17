Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday held a high-level meeting at the district collectorate office in Raisen district and reviewed various public welfare issues.

During the meeting, the Union Minister reviewed the availability of fertilizers in the district in the presence of public representatives and sought a detailed briefing from district officials.

Chouhan instructed that no farmer should face any inconvenience, directing the administration to ensure smooth arrangements that farmers should not have to stand in queues. The Union Minister added that there should be no shortage of fertilizers for the upcoming Rabi season and make every effort to ensure there is no shortage for farmers.

The Union Minister also asked administrative officials to provide a clear estimate of the district's DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) fertilizer requirement, adding that the current fertilizer distribution system should be strengthened to prevent black marketing and diversion. The fertilizer should be sold only in the area for which it has been allocated.

He directed the collector, "Work on two aspects firstly to specify how much DAP is required, and secondly, plan a distribution system that prevents farmers from queuing up. The Agriculture Ministry, Fertilizer Ministry, and the State Government should work together to ensure there are no fertilizer-related problems."

Chouhan further emphasised that if local officials accurately assess and report soybean crop losses, he would personally ensure that farmers receive their insurance claim payments.

He asked the Collector whether the crop-cutting experiments and surveys had been completed. "If they have, send the report through the state government to me. I will speak directly with the insurance agency. It is our duty to conduct an accurate survey so that farmers feel satisfied."

Speaking about flood-affected families, Chouhan said, "As soon as damage reports are received for the affected houses, I will ensure that Rs 1.60 lakh per family is provided from the Central Government through the Rural Development Ministry, including for the construction of houses and toilets. My concern is that those whose homes were damaged should get new houses soon. Officials must expedite the reports so that we can ensure timely assistance."

The Union Minister also reviewed the current condition of roads in Raisen Municipality and gave instructions regarding essential construction and repair works, sanitation, and arrangements for the upcoming Diwali festival. (ANI)

