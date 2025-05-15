Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived in Guwahati to kickstart his visit to the Northeast.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come for a 4-day visit and will be attending programs in the entire Northeast, including Nagaland, Mizoram, and Assam," State Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told ANI.

He further stated that there was a possibility of allocation of 3.8 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) amid the visit.

"Amid this, there is a possibility of allocation of houses left under PM Awas Yojna... Up till now, over 25 lakh houses have been made and 3.8 lakh are left... Survey is ongoing in Assam and under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, we are trying to allocate the rest of the houses..." he further stated.

Chouhan was greeted by Assam Minister and Asom Gana Parishad (AGS) leader Atul Bora at the Guwahati Airport.

Taking to social media X, Bora in a post wrote, "It was a pleasure to extend a warm welcome to Hon'ble Union Minister Shri@ChouhanShivrajJi, his esteemed spouse Smt. Sadhana Singh Chouhan Ji & other family members upon their arrival at Kanchanjuri in Nagaon district. Wished them a pleasant and memorable stay amidst the natural beauty and rich culture of Assam.

Hon'ble Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and several distinguished personalities were also present."

Meanwhile, an exhibition on Operation Sindoor was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in honour of the Indian armed forces at the BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, how our armed forces, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, displayed great valour and destroyed the terror infrastructure of Pakistan. Our missile systems, our defence infrastructure, and the exemplary courage of our forces destroyed the terror infrastructure of Pakistan. To show this to everyone, we have put up an exhibition," the Assam CM told reporters.

He also urged people to come see the exhibition and join the Tiranga Yatra organised by the party in the city.

"I urge the people to come and see the exhibition and also join the Tiranga yatra in the state," CM Sarma added. (ANI)

