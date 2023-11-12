Screengran from the video posted by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on X

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], November 12 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday spent time with potters on the occasion of Diwali and made earthen lamps in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Taking to social media platform, X, the Union Minister said, "On Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi's clarion call of #VocalForLocal, bought from a pottery shop in Dibrugarh and learned a lot from the experiences of the traditional artisans."

Renowned celebrities, political leaders, and influencers across India resonated with the PM's Vocal For Local movement, lending their support and leveraging their social media platforms to amplify and encourage local vendors and manufacturers.

Several influential figures took to social media to echo PM Modi's initiative, promoting the idea of Vocal for Local and supporting Indian entrepreneurship.

Their messages on X highlighted the essence of supporting the 'Made in India' movement, urging their followers to encourage and appreciate local talents and products.

These efforts resonated with the PM's intent to create awareness and appreciation for local products, aiming to empower and embolden the spirit of indigenous businesses.

PM Modi's acknowledgement stands as a testament to the profound impact of these government schemes, elevating the Diwali spirit and affirming the government's commitment to local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the overall economy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).

The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance.

In a remarkable feat on Saturday, Ayodhya set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

The Uttar Pradesh government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location. (ANI)

