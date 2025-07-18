Shillong, Jul 18 (PTI) Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar on Friday stressed the need for effective Centre-State coordination, real-time digital monitoring, and transparent fund utilisation for timely and efficient execution of development projects.

Concluding his two-day visit to Meghalaya, the Union Minister of State for Cooperation reviewed the implementation of key centrally-sponsored schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Lakhpati Didi initiative, Jal Jeevan Mission, and the strengthening of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), an official said.

The minister engaged with senior state officials, district officials, and departmental heads to assess progress in infrastructure, social empowerment, and livelihood-based programmes.

He acknowledged the success of several initiatives and underlined the importance of grassroots feedback for policy evaluation and course correction.

Highlighting the Centre's commitment to inclusive development, Gurjar said, "The Government of India's vision for a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved when every region, including remote and hilly areas like Meghalaya, progresses hand-in-hand with the rest of the country."

Gurjar also spoke about the establishment of Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), inaugurated on July 5 under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"This is the first university in India dedicated to cooperative education. It will offer specialised training in cooperative management, finance, law, and rural development," he said.

The minister said the Ministry of Cooperation has set a target of establishing two lakh new multipurpose PACS within two years to promote economic self-reliance.

Earlier focused on credit and loans, PACS are now being transformed into institutions supporting agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and rural enterprise.

Addressing the media, Gurjar acknowledged challenges in land acquisition for critical infrastructure due to difficult terrain, forest cover, and community ownership. "In a democracy, we must listen to people's concerns. Environmental sensitivity and local participation must go hand-in-hand with development," he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the Meghalaya administration and civil society, noting visible progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He said the region has witnessed a decline in violence and insurgency, greater financial support from the Centre, and increased ministerial outreach.

"Let Khasi Hills be an example of what a truly developed India can look like. I am truly pleased to see the honest and dedicated efforts made by the administration here," he added.

