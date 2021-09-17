Kohima, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday urged the Nagaland government to build a network among the Kohima centre of STPI, units of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and major educational institutes of the state to create job opportunities.

Inaugurating the centre of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) here, he said the mission of creating such infrastructure is to provide opportunities to youths so that they can fulfil their aspirations.

Chandrasekhar, the minister of state for skill development, electronics and IT, also unveiled an entrepreneurship development centre here.

In India, five lakh jobs have been created in the IT sector alone within a year, while three lakhs generated in electronics manufacturing and maintenance, he said.

On the first of his two-day visit to the northeastern state, the minister inaugurated the new building of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) at Chuchuyimlang in Mokokchung district.

The main objective of NIELIT centres across the country is to take skills, knowledge and expertise closer to the people who can use them.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a shift in demand for technology around the world, and one of the sectors in India which grew in double digits is the IT industry, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaland Advisor for Information Technology and Communication Mmhonlumo Kikon said the STPI is not just for giving grants and identifying entrepreneurs, but the Centre will help them to achieve success.

The Nagaland government aimed at creating 5,000 IT and ITeS related jobs in the next two years in active collaboration with the Centre, he said.

The STPI and the state IT department will create an ecosystem where the internet will be made accessible to every part of Nagaland.

