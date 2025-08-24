Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to rename Tumkur University after His Holiness Sri Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamy of Siddaganga Mutt.

In his letter, the minister highlighted the saint's lifelong contributions to education and social service and said renaming the university would be a fitting tribute to his legacy.

"In relation to the above matter, His Excellency Sri Siddaganga Mutt Sri Sri Dr Shivakumar Mahaswamy has helped thousands of families from all walks of life in the state by providing free education, accommodation, and Dasoha and has led them all to progress academically. By naming Tumkur University after such a great saint, respect should be paid to the venerable one. That is why they kindly donate to Tumkur University. I request you on behalf of the people of Tumkur district to take necessary action regarding the renaming of Sri Shivakumar Mahaswamiji University..." the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will join Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Rally' in Bihar on August 29.

"Rahul Gandhi ji took out a yatra in Bihar. I am going to join it on 29th August," CM Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also announced that International Booker Prize 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the world-famous Dasara Mahotsav on September 22, 2025.

"Winner of the International Booker Prize 2025, Banu Mushtaq, will inaugurate the world-famous Dasara Mahotsav on 22nd September 2025. Vijaya Dashmi will be celebrated on 2nd October. He (Union Minister Rajnath Singh) has also been invited," he added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jamalpur on Friday as part of the sixth day of the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra,' which seeks to raise concerns over alleged voter fraud.

CPI (ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the yatra is focused on addressing issues of vote theft and the alleged inaction of the Election Commission, despite the submission of evidence pointing to fake voter entries. (ANI)

