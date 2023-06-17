New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): As a part of International Yoga Day celebrations, many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in programs at different places.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, America, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister will be in the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be seen performing yoga on the Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi, while Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the Yoga Day celebrations in the national capital itself.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will join the program at Nagpur, Maharashtra, Narendra Singh Tomar at Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Odisha, Piyush Goyal in Mumbai, Smriti Irani in Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi at Hubli, Karnataka, Kiren Rijju in Arunachal Pradesh, and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, in Panaji, Goa.

According to sources, Bharatiya Janata Party's national president JP Nadda has instructed all the MPs and MLAs to organize and participate in big events related to Yoga Day in their respective areas.

In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution and declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, since then every year this day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the whole world including India. Small and big organizations also celebrate Yoga Day at their level. (ANI)

