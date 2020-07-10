New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Amid nationwide-relaxations of coronavirus-induced lockdown, migrant workers are returning back to the cities to resume work from their native states.

They are returning back to their workplaces as the government has given permission to resume work amid the unlock phase.

Prem, a migrant worker from Bihar, has reached New Delhi Railway Station on Friday. "I am happy that I am returning back to work. I used to work in Azadpur Mandi and have got back my work. I am excited to work again at the same shop," he said.

Jaideep, a migrant worker from Kolkata, reached Delhi and moved ahead on his way to Dehradun. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have a restaurant business set up in Dehradun. Now, when the shops are reopening, I am also going back to resume my work."

"We went to Kolkata before the lockdown began and got stuck there. But now I have come back as our financial situation is not good," Jaideep added.

Another migrant worker said, "Earlier, I had a job here but due to COVID-19 outbreak, had to leave for my hometown. But now I have come back to work here." (ANI)

