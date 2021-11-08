Farmers are now removing the destroyed crops and clearing the fields for next crop. (Photos/ANI)

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Heavy, unseasonal rains in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh last month destroyed crops causing financial losses to the farmers.

Crops of paddy and potato were destroyed in the rains leaving the farmers staring at debts and even unable to meet their expenses.

The farmers are now removing the destroyed crops and clearing the fields for the next crop. But some do not even have enough money to cultivate their next crop.

Sompal, a farmer, while talking to ANI said, "I had cultivated turai but it was destroyed. I borrowed money and cultivated potato, but even that was destroyed in the rain. I had decided to marry my daughter after Holi after selling the crop. How can I do it now? I am in debt and my plans are on hold. Where should I use the money, to the owner of this land, for my next crop or my daughter's marriage? I cultivated paddy and even that was destroyed."

His wife Rajeshwari added, "Our Turai, paddy and potato crops were ruined because of rain. We have taken land on rent. We married our son by taking a loan of Rs 2 lakh from our son-in-law. But how will we marry our daughter? How will we cultivate the next crop? The rains have ruined us."

Kallu, a tractor driver said that after the rains, he is getting work to plough the fields once again. "However, the farmers have suffered. Their crops of paddy and potato are gone," he added. (ANI)

