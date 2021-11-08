Mumbai. November 8: In an incident of online fraud, a 42-year-old woman was duped for Rs 6.25 lakh by a cyber fraudster. The woman came in contact with the accused on a Marathi matrimonial website. The fraudster posed as an Indian Navy Captain on the website. An FIR was registered in the matter at the Charkop police station on Saturday. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the victim made her profile on the Sangam matrimonial website in March this year, and after that, she started receiving messages. Reportedly, the complaint responded to a message from the fraudster. He had created a fake profile by the name of Alex Patel. He told the woman that he was serving as a Captain in the Indian Navy.

Both exchanged numbers and started chatting. After a week, the accused told the woman that he was in love with her and sent her gifts which she would receive via courier. After a few days, the victim received a message on her WhatsApp from a man who introduced himself as an employee of a courier company. He told the woman that she would have to pay the processing fees to get the gifts delivered, reported the media house. Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Software Engineer Duped Of Rs 12.97 Lakh On Pretext of Providing High Commissions on Investments.

The complaint paid the charges. The fraudster’s aide asked the woman to pay more money as the gift contained 30,000 dollars and a lot of jewellery. The woman then contacted Patel. He convinced her to pay the money. The woman paid Rs 6.25 lakh. Upon realizing that she was being duped, the woman approached the police.

The victim told the police that she was from a poor family and ended up paying her entire savings and even mortgaged her mother and sister’s gold ornaments to pay the money. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

