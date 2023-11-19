Guwahati (Assam) [India] November 19 (ANI): In a ceremony at Barimakha Field, near Darbar Hall on Sunday , Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH Sarbanada Sonowal, joined hands with the MCLA (Member of Council Legislative Assembly) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Kati Ram Boro and District Commissioner of Baksa, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, to kickstart the transformative journey of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

The ceremony witnessed the dignitaries flagging off the IEC (Information, Education and Communication) Van with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, signifying the commencement of a nationwide initiative for progress and development.

Accompanied by various officials, the event drew a crowd of almost 5000 individuals representing a diverse cross-section of society.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra aims to gear up efforts towards a developed India, fostering unity and collaboration. As part of the program, a pledge was undertaken towards making India a 'Viksit Bharat'. (ANI)

