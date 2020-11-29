Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI): A 40-year-old professor at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) allegedly died by suicide on Sunday at his home in the varsitys quarters here,police said.

The deceased was a professor in the Department of Medical Sciences in the UoH, also known asthe Hyderabad Central University.

Also Read | Oxford Vaccine: SII Responds to Chennai Man’s Rs 5 Crore Compensation Notice, Says No Relation of His Medical Condition With COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.

He was from Una district in Himachal Pradesh and resorted to the extreme step reportedly due to some family disputes, they said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)