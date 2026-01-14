New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): A fire broke out at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, three fire engines along with Delhi Forensics Team arrived at the incident spot, following which the blaze was brought under control. No damage has been reported and cause of fire is yet to be revealed.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 14, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, a massive fire broke out in a plastic and polythene warehouse near the Kapashera Rajokri border in the national capital, which also affected nearby slum areas.

Also Read | JKBOSE Results 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education To Release Class 10th, 12th Results Today at jkresults.nic.in, Know How To Download.

The fire department received the information about the incident at around 4:30 AM and immediately dispatched teams to the site.According to officials, 24 fire tenders were engaged in extinguishing the blaze, which authorities saying was brought under control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)