Ballia (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher for about 15 days in the Phephana police station area of Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

The teacher, who's absconding, allegedly raped and performed obscene acts with the Class-4 student who came to his coaching class for the last 15 days, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, station house officer (SHO) of Phephana police station, said.

Police have registered a case against the teacher under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the SHO said, adding that a hunt is on to nab the accused.

