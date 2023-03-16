Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): An eighteen-year-old girl died by hanging herself in Wireless Colony of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on March 14 allegedly due to harassment in school, police said here on Thursday.

According to the police, Pradeep Kumar, the father of the deceased girl filed a complaint on March 14 at Mahanagar Police Station in Lucknow alleging that his daughter Isha Yadav, studying in class 11 of RLB school, Sarvodaya Nagar, located in Gazipur Police Station area was physically and mentally harassed by the class teacher and Principal at school.

According to the complaint, the class teacher and principal falsely framed the girl for cheating in exams and "harassed her, physically and mentally, following which the girl hanged herself to death on returning home."

"Around 12 PM on March 14, the victim's parents were called by the victim's class teacher Ranchana Singh and asked to come to the school immediately as their daughter was caught cheating in exams. The victim's mother immediately reached school but was informed that the classes ended early that day and everyone had left. The mother stood outside the school for about an hour but was not let in. She then returned home worried their daughter was not found at school. But when the father went to school and got in, he found the victim sitting alone on a stool and writing. The father alleges that he too was insulted by the Principal over the cheating case framed by the school," reads the FIR.

Pradeep Kumar, the father of the deceased girl student, works with the wireless department of the Metropolis.

The police said that no suicide note was found in the victim's room during the search. Further action will be taken only after the post-mortem, informed the police. (ANI)

