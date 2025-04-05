Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Two people died and several others were injured after an under-construction canteen collapsed on Saturday in the Jagdishpura police station area of Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to officials, all the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Agra Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjeev Tyagi said, "Two people have died in the incident. Rescue is on. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment."

Lohamandi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mayank Tiwari said that five people were trapped under the debris, and four of them had been rescued.

"We got the information that there was a canteen here where construction work was going on. A total of five people were trapped in it, out of which four people have been rescued. But some are saying that two more people are trapped inside. The fire department team and police team are carrying out operations, and they will be rescued as soon as possible. Those who have been rescued have been taken to the hospital for treatment," ACP Tiwari said.

However, Aravind Mallappa Bangari, District Magistrate of Agra, said that while initial reports mentioned 4-5 people being trapped, nine people had been rescued so far.

"Earlier, we received info of 4-5 people being trapped inside the debris, but till now, we have rescued nine people. Two of them have sustained major injuries and are under treatment...Final operations are underway," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

