Fatehpur (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) During a routine vehicle check, 24 dead cows were recovered from a truck on Kanpur-Prayagraj national highway on Saturday, police said.

Local police was conducting a checking of vehicles on the bypass near Naua Taal area and stopped a truck but its driver and cleaner fled the spot, SHO City Kotwali Ravindra Srivastav said.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Rakes in Rs 49 Lakh Through Illegal Tobacco Sale During Coronavirus Lockdown.

When police searched the truck, 24 dead cows and one live one were found inside it, Srivastava said, adding that an FIR has been lodged on the basis of the registration number of the truck.

The SHO suspected that the cows were being smuggled from some village in Kanpur and being taken to Prayagraj.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,197 COVID-19 Cases, 136 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

He said that the culprits would be nabbed soon.

The carcasses have been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)