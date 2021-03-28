Mathura (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) Three police officials were suspended and another shifted on Sunday, a day after a scuffle broke out here between some policemen and youth, said to be BJP and RSS workers, officials said.

The scuffle took place after some policemen allegedly misbehaved with an RSS Zila Pracharak, Manoj Kumar, when he was taking a bath in the Yamuna river during the Kumbh fair in Vrindavan, they said.

Soon after the incident, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing some youth entering into an altercation with two or three policemen and one of them hitting a policeman on his back with a helmet.

A police spokesperson here said while inspector, Kotwali, Anuj Kumar has been sent to the police lines, Kumbh area (VIP ghat) police outpost incharge, inspector P K Upadyay as well as constables Anil and Gautam have been suspended.

A letter has also been written to authorities concerned for action against two home guards, the police spokesperson said.

Following the incident on Saturday, local BJP activists staged a dharma in protest the alleged misbehaviour of the policemen.

The local Congress leaders and workers had also accused the BJP and RSS activists of attacking policemen, including the area SHO, and demanded action against them.

On Sunday, former leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, Pradeep Mathur said the party will stage a protest if the administration remains a silent spectator to the incident.

"To protect the democratic norms, Congress would state a dharna if the administration remains a silent spectator and no action is taken against the alleged BJP/RSS activists who assaulted the police," Mathur said at a press conference in the presence of senior party leaders of the district.

RLD state vice president Kunvar Narendra Singh had also demanded action against the those involved in the incident.

