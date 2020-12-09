Noida (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) An 17-year-old boy, who was kidnapped four days ago, was rescued on Wednesday and his three kidnappers, who had demanded Rs 1.10 crore in ransom, arrested in Greater Noida, police said.

The boy had gone to his farmlands in the Jewar area on December 5 but did not return home. His motorcycle was found in one of the farms but the family believed that he had himself left the vehicle and gone somewhere, officials said.

According to the officials, the kidnappers had targeted the boy knowing well that his family had got a large sum on money in lieu of their land that was acquired by the state government recently for an upcoming airport in Jewar.

"A complaint of 'missing' was lodged at the Jewar police station on December 6 based on the complaint from his father. However, the next day, his father got a call from unknown persons who told him about the kidnapping and demanded Rs 1.10 crore for releasing the boy," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The kidnappers had also threatened to kill the boy, the only child of the family, if his father tried to inform the police, he said.

However, when the police were approached, an investigation launched immediately and special teams formed to ensure that the boy is rescued, he said.

"Surveillance and technical teams were roped in to track the callers while personnel worked on the ground to gather clues and carried out raids to track down the kidnappers," Pandey said.

"Eventually, the trio was held after police got to know about their movement in a car in which they were carrying the hostage also. The vehicle was intercepted near Chhota Jhuppa village and the accused arrested," he said.

"The hostage was also found on the back seat of the car with hands and legs tied by rope and mouth sealed by a tape and rescued safely," the additional DCP said.

Those held have been identified as Jogender Singh (38), Balweer Singh (32), and Sudhir Jat (28), according to police.

An FIR has been lodged against the trio at the Jewar police station and further proceedings were underway, while the boy has been handed over to his family, the police added.

