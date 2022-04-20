Lucknow. Apr 20 (PTI) The Anti-Terror Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four people for allegedly supplying illegal firearms, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Several firearms, cartridges and cash were recovered from their possession, the statement by the ATS said.

"The accused were involved in smuggling and sale of illegal firearms in several states across the country," it said.

Two of the accused, Ritesh Pandey and Dinesh Kumar, were arrested when they were on their way to Buxar in Bihar via Varanasi after selling illegal firearms, it said.

Based on the information provided by them, an ATS team from Noida arrested Ankit and Satyam Kumar from Delhi, it said.

A case has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms act, it said, adding that six members of the gang have been arrested earlier by UP-ATS units.

