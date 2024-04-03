Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) Four persons were killed and five others were seriously injured after being hit by a speeding truck at a bus stand in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway in Khandala when the truck was trying to escape after hitting one person. However, the vehicle rammed into a roadside shop and overturned, injuring several people, the police said.

SP Abhishek said a police team rushed to the spot on being informed about the accident and started a rescue operation.

While one person died after being hit by the truck, three bodies were retrieved from under the vehicle, he said.

Three deceased were identified as Monu (30), Omvir Malik (55), Vishal (30), while one is yet to be identified, the officer said.

The five injured victims were shifted to hospital, the SP said, adding that the police seized the truck and efforts are on to nab the driver who managed to flee after the accident.

