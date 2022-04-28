Bahraich (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) Sixty-four people including 10 women were booked on Thursday in connection with the killing of a three-year-old female leopard by villagers in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, police here said.

The leopard was beaten to death by villagers on Wednesday after it injured 13 villagers in Kathotia village inside the sanctuary here.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhawan told PTI that the FIR was registered under various charges including those related to Wildlife Protection Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act 7, creating nuisance, attacking public servants, and obstructing government work.

The FIR has been registered by the Forest Department at Murtiha Police Station, he said.

In the incident some forest personnel too were injured.

According to the forest department sources, the leopard had wandered out of the jungle and entered the village in the early hours of Wednesday.

People were working in the fields when the leopard attacked them and injured 13 of them, including three women.

On receiving the information, the forest workers tried to catch the leopard by casting a net, but hundreds of villagers who had gathered there surrounded the leopard and thrashed it with sticks, which led to its death.

