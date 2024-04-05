Lucknow, Apr 4 (PTI) After scrutiny, 94 candidates are left in the fray for the eight Lok Sabha seats which go to polls in the second phase of polling, an election official said Friday.

A total of 175 candidates had filed their nomination papers till the last day of nomination on Thursday and 81 of them have been rejected in scrutiny, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said.

Now 94 candidates are left in the fray. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is April 8.

The highest number of candidates, 16, are in the fray in Aligarh and the lowest, six, are in Bulandshahr (SC), he said.

Fifteen candidates each are in fray in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mathura, 14 in Ghaziabad, 12 in Amroha, nine in Meerut and seven in Baghpat, he said.

Prominent among those who filed their nominations for the second phase of polling are BJP MP Hema Malini, who is seeking a third term from Mathura; her Congress rival Mukesh Dhangar, Congress' Danish Ali from Amroha , BJP's Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and BJP's Gautam Buddha Nagar nominee Mahesh Sharma.

Polling on these seats will take place on April 26 and counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections will be taken up on June 4.

