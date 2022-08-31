Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Sanjay Prasad has been given the additional charge of the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh following the retirement of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avnish Awasthi on Wednesday.

Prasad, a 1995 batch IAS officer, is currently posted as Principal Secretary to the chief minister and also information department.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI that Sanjay Prasad has been given additional charge of Home department.

Avnish Awasthi, a 1987 batch IAS officer, retired on Wednesday after 35 years of service.

