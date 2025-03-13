Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): In view of Holi and Friday namaz falling on the same day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ketakee Singh called on Muslims to offer Friday namaz in their homes and still if they want to offer it in mosques then they should not cry foul if they get impacted by colour.

Ketakee Singh said, "We hear this Azaan continuously throughout the year. We listen to it and do not protest. One day in the year, it is being said that they should compromise a little; why can't it be done? Have Hindus taken the responsibility of goodwill, the responsibility of compromising in their festivals. Who is stopping Muslims from reading namaz? They can read it in their homes for one day, and still, if they want to offer prayers at a Mosque, then they should not cry if colour falls on them."

Also Read | 'Now PDA Is Their Target': Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Spreading Hatred.

She further asked when Holi has not been celebrated in Sambhal for so many years, then why the people who are engaging in appeasement politics did not speak about it.

"Whenever any topic involving Hindus arises, they start playing appeasement politics. Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was held. Have you seen anyone from this gang visiting the place? Have you seen police protection when Friday prayers are performed or during Eid then why is the protection required only when Hindu festivals are celebrated," she added.

Also Read | Gautam Adani in Trouble? Law Ministry Directs Gujarat Court To Deliver US SEC Summons to Adani Group Chairman in Bribery Case, Says Report.

She further lauded the Sambhal cop who sparked a row after saying that Holi comes once a year and Friday Namaz 52 times.

"What wrong did he say? He appealed to them to play holi and if they do not want then they can offer namaz after 2:30 pm. Otherwise they can read it in their homes. But if they still want to go to the mosque, then they should not cry if colours fall on them. But now those doing appeasement politics have got a topic," she added.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Holi festival, mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.

The move aims to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain communal harmony during the celebrations.

In Ayodhya, the administration has carried out intense security preparations around the city to ensure peace, and police are monitoring social media and constantly surveying through CCTVs and drone cameras.

The Inspector General of Ayodhya Range, Praveen Kumar mentioned that 'Peace committees' have also met in all districts in the area to ensure "no tensions" occur between communities.

"Peace committees have met in all districts before Holi, we are in contact with everyone. Surveillance is being done through drone cameras and CCTV. QRT has been deployed at different places," Ayodhya IG told ANI.

Confident in the celebrations going smoothly, he added, "I am confident that whoever is there, whether it is an officer or anyone else, I am confident that we will maintain full vigilance." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)