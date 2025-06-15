India News | UP: Anti-encroachment Drive Underway in Sambhal

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday began an anti-encroachment drive in Bahjoi, Chandausi, Sambhal and Sirsi areas.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, told reporters on Sunday, "If someone encroaches upon government land, they are given a 15-day notice, after which the person is requested to remove the encroachment himself or else we will have to remove it. The anti-encroachment drive is underway in all four areas - Bahjoi, Chandausi, Sambhal and Sirsi".

Earlier on May 20, the Sambhal district administration carried out a demolition drive to remove encroachments on the road to enhance the beauty of the city.

The Executive Officer of Sambhal Municipal Council, Mani Bhushan Tiwari, detailing the beautification plan with ANI, had informed that the demolition drive to remove encroachment was carried out given administrations plan to install the statues of great personalities associated with the district.

The statue of Maharana Pratap will be installed at Chandausi Chauraha and the statue of Lord Parashuram and Ahilyabai Holkar will be installed at Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park respectively, the officer earlier informed.

"Efforts are underway to beautify Sambhal and the main intersections we have include Chandausi Chauraha, Shankar Chauraha and Manokamna Tiraha Park. We will install statues of great men associated with Sambhal at these three places, Work is going on to widen the roads so that we can install statues there. In view of this, this campaign and marking action is being carried out today, so that whoever has encroached on the public road, around the drains, we intend to widen the city as well as make it free from traffic jams by removing all those encroachments" Mani Bhushan Tiwari hadsaid. (ANI)

