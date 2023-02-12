Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled the newly constructed hostel of Sports Authority of India Centre Lucknow on Sunday, said a press release.

Thakur unveiled three newly constructed buildings, a 300-bed hostel, an air-conditioned wrestling hall and an expansion of the medical centre for sports sciences of the SAI Lucknow regional centre today, added the press release.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore and Minister of State for YAS, UP Gov. Girish Chandra Yadav and MoS (IC) Minority Affairs UP Danish Ansari and other officers of State and central govt were also present on this occasion, as per the statement.

Thakur said, "The central government has spent more than 40 crores on this SAI Regional Lucknow centre in the last few years. Earlier this centre had three hostels, two 80-80 bedded hostels for male and female players and 100 beds hostel for national camp players but with this new hostel now the capacity of regular hostels will increase to 460 beds."

"It means more players will now get a chance to stay, train and bring medals for the country. Union Minister informed that under the Khelo India scheme Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry had approved infrastructure projects worth rupees 137.27 crores in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Praising UP CM Yogi Adityanath's vision, Thakur said that for the first time in any investment summit sports are given space. The vision of CM Yogi Adityanath is evident and it's very positive for the players.

Thakur suggested that SAI regional centre increased footfall in the pay and play category and also engaged local school students in such programmes so that they get a chance to interact with players. He also emphasised talent scouting, so we can catch talent at a young age. (ANI)

