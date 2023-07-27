Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 7, according to a senior official from the state assembly secretariat.

"Rajyapal (Governor), Uttar Pradesh has summoned the Uttar Pradesh Eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11:00 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow, for its second session of the year", Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Dubey said in an official release on Wednesday.

It will be the third session of the Yogi Adityanath government in its second term and the seventh overall.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the high-speed trial run of the Agra Metro train at the Taj East Gate Metro Station and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for "several new developmental projects" in Agra.

He stated that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several new development projects are being initiated for Agra, and the Agra Metro is one of them.

“The foundation stone for the Agra Metro Project was laid by PM Modi in 2020,” the CM said.

“PM Modi assured the people of Agra that the Agra Metro project will be completed ahead of schedule, providing excellent public transportation facilities to the residents and tourists visiting Agra. Now, with the high-speed trial beginning, the Agra Metro train will run at a speed of 60 to 80 kilometres per hour, compared to the previous trial speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour which will allow the completion of the 6-kilometre priority corridor by February 2024, making Agra Metro service available to the residents through UPMRC,” CM Yogi added. (ANI)

