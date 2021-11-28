Lucknow, November 28: Soon after the reported leak of the UPTET 2021 exam question paper, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is at the peak of educational corruption.

"Cancellation of UPTET 2021 exam paper due to leak is playing with the future of 20 lakh unemployed candidates. Paper leaks, cancellation of exams and results are common in the BJP government. UP is at the peak of educational corruption. There will be a revolution of the unemployed in 2022," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak of the UPTET 2021 examination, informed Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF)."The paper leak of the UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month," Dwivedi said.

