Moradabad (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) The district authorities on Thursday said they will take legal action if needed against the people attempting to displace some Muslims who have bought houses in a locality here.

Some Hindu residents in the Lajpat Nagar area of the city are on protest and have put up posters declaring that their houses are on sale over some Muslims buying property in the locality.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in Mumbai: All Bombay High Court Judges, Families, Staff Inoculated by BMC.

They are demanding that the purchase of houses by Muslims be cancelled.

City Magistrate Rajesh Singh said they tried to convince the agitators that it is the constitutional right of every person to legally purchase land anywhere and they cannot force anybody to displace.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Releases Rs 685.80 Crore Grant to 4 States For Urban Local Bodies.

"It is impossible to displace any legal owner of a property on demand of any group and if they (protestors) will create problems, we will take legal action against them," Singh said.

Top officials of the civil administration and the police visited the area and urged the agitators to end their protest. But the residents were adamant, saying they cannot live together with members of the other community.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)